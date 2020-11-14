14 Al-Shabaab and ISIS Terrorists arrested in Ethiopia, NISS

14 Al-Shabaab and ISIS terrorists arrested in various parts of the country, National Intelligence and Security Service says

The National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) has announced that 14 members of Al-Shabaab and ISIS terrorist groups have been arrested in Addis Ababa and other parts of the country.

Al-Shabaab and ISIS are preparing to carry out terrorist attacks in Ethiopia and other parts of the country, causing serious damage to human life and property and undermining the image of our country. The National Intelligence Service (NISS) has arrested 14 suspects in connection of terrorism.

The National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) said in a statement to the media: Members of the terrorist group have been arrested on suspicion of recruiting members, plotting terrorist attacks, identifying targets, and carrying out attacks in various parts of the country.

One of the Al-Shabaab terrorists, Abdul Abdi Jamal, nicknamed Abdul Qadir, entered the country to carry out this crime. Co-ordinating Al-Shabaab Terrorism in Ethiopia He has been working in Addis Ababa to carry out terrorist attacks in Ethiopia by establishing direct links to al-Shabaab leaders in Somalia, Jafar or Gure.

The National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS), which previously received and monitored the information, studied the network, including Abdul Abdi Jamal, Muktar Gab Gosa, Gama Dreye Abdi, Sheikh Ahmed Nur Mohammed Osman, and Kusow Aden Hussein; Mohammed Hassan Aden and Omar Radwan Muhadi were arrested along with members of the terrorist group.

In connection with this, Aman Assefa Gedimwork, a suspected member of the ISIS terrorist cell in Ethiopia, was arrested by the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) on suspicion of plotting to carry out terrorist attacks in Ethiopia. He also organized gangs in various parts of the country.

According to Ethiopian security sources, the group is planning to carry out terrorist attacks in Ethiopia, including Aman Assefa Gedimwork, the group’s cell coordinator and using more than three pseudonyms, including Fouad Shifa Kedir, Abduljabar Abdalla Ibrahim, Syed Mustafa Ibrahim, Mesud Saji. Teshome or Idris were arrested.

Al-Shabaab and ISIS members have been recruiting, organizing, disseminating, and disseminating their teachings in various parts of the country, according to the statement.

The statement said members of the terrorist group and their accomplices surveyed and selected the targets and prepared the weapons they would use. The terror plot was being monitored by the security services, and the suspects were arrested without charge and are being investigated by the federal police.

The statement said that both Al-Shabaab and ISIS groups are planning, carrying out, providing leadership and support to carry out terrorist attacks in Ethiopia and the Horn of Africa, and that members of the group recruited in Ethiopia were also sent to Somalia to receive training to carry out attacks in the country.

The statement added that the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) has been conducting long-term surveillance operations to thwart Al-Shabaab and ISIS terrorist attacks.

The members of the terrorist group are currently trying to carry out terrorist activities in different parts of the country. According to the statement, he intended to take advantage of the law enforcement action being taken against some of the Wahhabi criminals.

Communications equipment and other materials used by the terrorists to carry out their criminal activities were also seized. The National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) has launched a major operation to track down members of the terrorist group. Federal Police Commission; Addis Ababa Police Commission; Amhara: The National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) said in a statement that security forces in Oromia and Somali regions are working together.

The ministry further urges the public to be aware of this and to take the necessary precautions in the face of the terrorist group’s plans to carry out attacks in our country.

EBC