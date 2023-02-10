Speech of President Isaias Afwerki and Kenyan new President

President Isaias Afwerki on invitation from President William Ruto of the Republic of Kenya arrived in Nairobi, in the morning hours of today, 08 February for a two-day official visit.

Upon arrival at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, President Isaias was accorded a warm welcome by Dr. Alfred Nganga Mutua, Minister of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, and Mr. Aden Bare Duale, Minister of Defense of Kenya as well as Mr. Beyene Russom, Eritrea’s Ambassador to Kenya.

During his stay in Kenya, President Isaias will discuss with President William Ruto on development of bilateral relations as well as regional issues of interest to the two countries.

The Presidential delegation includes Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Presidential Adviser Mr. Yemane Gebreab.