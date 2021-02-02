Disinformaion Update: The tightly-knit league of disinformation peddlers on Eritrea, YGM

Disinformaion Update:

For the tightly-knit league of disinformation peddlers on Eritrea, what is in vogue these days is “creation of a harrowing narrative” through “reproduction and recycling, on a daily basis, of grotesque personalized accounts of non-existent persons and events”

The fabricated accounts are often buttressed by photoshopped pictures and IT tools to imbue them with “semblance of credibility”. Brussels-based EEPA, which incidentally receives funds from EU; a notorious London-based publication; and some msms are embroiled in these poignant acts

The frenzied defamation campaigns conducted against Eritrea and its government for decades have also extended, these days, to Somalia and Ethiopia as the primary preoccupation of these venal groups is to whitewash the high crimes of the defunct clique and resuscitate obsolete agendas.

