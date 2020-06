Press Release of MoI

The Arabic Daily newspaper, Asharq Al-Awast, published an article yesterday that grossly dramatized a small incident triggered in the Red sea in the control of illicit contraband activities of a mafia group.

The underlying motive of the newspaper is to foment, in typical fashion, non-existent problems in the region. This will remain a pipedream as there is no space, whatsoever, to stoke tension in the Southern Red Sea.

Ministry of Information

Asmara

6 June 2020