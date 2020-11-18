[VIDEO] Tiffany Haddish won the PCA for Female Movie Star of 2020

Tiffany Haddish Talks Ups & Downs of Hollywood at People’s Choice Awards 2020

Tiffany Haddish shows off a lot of leg while walking the carpet at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards on Sunday (November 15) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 40-year-old actress won the award for Female Movie Star of 2020 for her work in the movie Like a Boss.

On the carpet, Tiffany talked to E! about what it’s like to become a Hollywood star.

“Prepare yourself for the rocky road. People see you on the top and say, ‘she’s so lucky; must have been so easy; personality is amazing, oh, my god, want to be her best friend.’ Let me tell you something, it’s not easy, it’s up and down roller coaster, you cry a lot, I’m crying now because I haven’t worn makeup in so long, my eyeballs are like what is this? Trying to suck up the tears, stay strong. I haven’t worn heels in a minute but it’s what we do to style and profile… Blood, sweat and tears,” Tiffany said. “But feels good when you get there.”

FYI: Tiffany is wearing a Prabal Gurung dress.

