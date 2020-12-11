[VIDEO] TPLF clique High Official, Dr. Addisalem Balema Appears Before Court

Addis Ababa, December 10, 2020 (FBC) – One of high officials of the TPLF Clique, Dr. Addisalem Balema has appeared before court today suspected of working with an anti peace element in the country.

Police explained to the court that Dr. Addisalem Balema has allegedly been working to mar and impede Ethiopia’s relations with foreign countries.

Police further elaborated that the defendant was leaking national secrets to alien forces, plotting with OLF-Shene group and conspiring with Dr. Debretsion and his group to dismantle constructional order of the country.

Dr. Addisalem has also been accused of perpetrating massacre of civilians at Maikadra and onslaught against the Northern Command of the National Defense Force and looting of heavy artilleries of the army.

Meanwhile, the wife and son of one of the high officials of the TPLF clique, Seyoum Mesfin Felegehiwot Berhe and Agazi Seyoum have appeared before court today.

The wife and son of Seyoum Mesfin have been suspected over recruiting youths and distributing money for terror acts in Addis Ababa as per mission they received from the TPLF Clique and OLF-Shene group.

Police has seized two pistols and communication devices at separate homes of Seyoum Mesfin in a raid carried based on a search warrant from court.

Police requested for eight additional days for further investigation over the suspects.