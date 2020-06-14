COVID-19 confirmed cases in Eritrea has now risen to 96

Announcement from the Ministry of Health

Thirty-one (31) additional patients were diagnosed positive for COVID-19 today in tests carried out for individuals who had completed their quarantine time at Adibara and Molqi Quarantine Centers in Gash Barka Region.

30 of these are nationals who returned from the Sudan and who were quarantined at Adibara while one patient is a national who returned from Ethiopia and was quarantined at Molqi.

As underlined in the announcement yesterday, 7158 nationals have returned home through irregular land and sea routes from Ethiopia, Sudan, Djibouti as well as Yemen in the past two months despite the overall ban on people’s movements in the region as a whole. 3,135 persons still remain in 47 quarantine centers throughout the country.

The total number of confirmed cases in the county to-date has now risen to 96.

39 of these have recovered fully and were released from hospital in the past while the remaining 57 are receiving necessary medical treatment.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

14 June 2020