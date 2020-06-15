UPDATE : COVID-19 confirmed cases in Eritrea risen to 109

Announcement from the Ministry of Health

Thirteen (13) additional patients were diagnosed positive for COVID-19 today in tests carried out for individuals who had completed their quarantine time at Adibara; Gash Barka Region.

All the patients are Eritrean nationals who returned from the Sudan in recent weeks.

As pointed out in the announcements of last week, 7764 nationals have returned home to-date through irregular land and sea routes from Ethiopia, Sudan, Djibouti as well as Yemen despite the overall ban on people’s movements in the region as a whole.

Out of this aggregate number, 4,359 persons were duly released from the respective quarantine centers after completion of the rigorous process in force while 3,405 persons still remain in 47 centers throughout the country.

The total number of confirmed cases in the county to-date has now risen to 109.

39 of these have recovered fully and were released from hospital in the past while the remaining 70 are receiving necessary medical treatment.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

15 June 2020