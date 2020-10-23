[ERITREA] College of Engineering & Technology conferred 366 students

According Eritrea’s Minister of Information Mr. Yemane GM on Twitter. The College of Engineering & Technology conferred in a virtual setting, 366 students in 1st Degrees and Diplomas.

College of Engineering & Technology conferred 1st Degrees to 129 & Diplomas to 237 Graduates in Chemical, Computer,Civil, Electrical, Electronics, Mining & Marine Engineering in its 13 Commencement today held in the New Normal of standard virtual format