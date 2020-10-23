[VIDEO] 5 Reasons Why You Absolutely Need to visit Eritrea, Displore

Hello Displorers, welcome back to another informative video presented to you by Displore and Thanks for watching. In this video we shall be bringing you 5 reasons why you absolutely need to visit Eritrea before you die but first let’s have a brief background of Eritrea.

Eritrea is a country in Eastern Africa, with its capital at Asmara. It is bordered by Sudan in the west, Ethiopia in the south, and Djibouti in the southeast. The northeastern and eastern parts of Eritrea have an extensive coastline along the Red Sea. The nation has a total area of approximately 117,600 km2 and a population of about of about over 6 million people, it includes the Dahlak Archipelago and several of the Hanish Islands. The sovereign state of Eritrea is a member of the African Union, the United Nations, and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, and is an observer state in the Arab League alongside Brazil and Venezuela.

If you are new here, welcome, be sure to subscribe and turn on notifications so you don’t miss any of our videos.

Isaias Afwerki is the current president of Eritrea, a position he has held since after the Eritrean War of Independence in 1993. He led the Eritrean People’s Liberation Front to victory in May 1991, ending the 30-year-old war for independence. Eritrea has picked up itself from the ashes of past civil wars and now attracts numerous visitors to the country but if you are not yet made up your mind, here are 5 compelling reasons why you need to absolutely visit Eritrea before you die.

1. Eritrean Cuisine Eritrea like many African countries has its unique and very distinct cuisine which stands out on its own and is still very delectable. A typical traditional Eritrean dish consists of injera accompanied by a spicy stew, which frequently includes beef, chicken, lamb or fish. Overall, Eritrean cuisine strongly resembles those of neighboring Ethiopia but Eritrean cooking tend to feature more seafood than Ethiopian cuisine on account of their coastal location. Eritrean dishes are also frequently “lighter” as well as they tend to employ less seasoned butter and spices and more tomatoes, as in the tsebhi dorho delicacy. Additionally, owing to its colonial history, cuisine in Eritrea features more Italian influences than are present in other African countries, including more pasta and greater use of curry powders and cumin. There are also Italian Eritrean cuisine, and common dishes are ‘Pasta al Sugo e Berbere’, which means “Pasta with tomato sauce and berbere” or spice, but there are many more like lasagna and “cotoletta alla milanese”. In addition to coffee, local alcoholic beverages are enjoyed. These include sowa, a bitter drink made from fermented barley, and mies, a fermented honey wine. If you are a foodie, Eritrea has got you covered on all your cravings as they have both local and international dishes to care for your needs.

2. The Friendly Climate of Eritrea Based on variations in temperature, Eritrea can be broadly divided into three major climate zones: the temperate zone, subtropical climate zone, and tropical climate zone. The climate of Eritrea is shaped by its diverse topographical features and its location within the tropics. The diversity in landscape and topography in the highlands and lowlands of Eritrea result in the diversity of climate across the country. The highlands have temperate climate throughout the year. The climate of most lowland zones is arid and semiarid. The distribution of rainfall and vegetation types varies markedly throughout the country. Eritrean climate varies on the basis of seasonal and altitudinal differences. According to Köppen climate classification, Eritrea has either a hot semi-arid climate or a hot desert climate, although temperatures are much moderated at the highest elevations. In the central highlands the hottest month is usually May to June with highs around 27 °C to 30 °C. Eritrea can be divided into three major climate zones: the central highlands, the coastal region, and the western lowlands. Each has a different climate pattern but overall, the climate of Eritrea is welcoming.

3. The Wildlife of Eritrea Eritrea has several species of mammals and a rich avifauna of 560 species of birds. Eritrea is home to an abundant amount of big game species. Enforced regulations have helped in steadily increasing their numbers throughout Eritrea. Mammals commonly seen today include the Abyssinian hare, African wild cat, Black-backed jackal, African golden wolf, Genet, Ground squirrel, pale fox, Soemmerring’s gazelle, warthog. Dorcas gazelle are common on the coastal plains and in Gash-Barka. Lions are said to inhabit the mountains of the Gash-Barka Region. There is also a small population of African bush elephants that roam in some parts of the country. …