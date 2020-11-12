Eritrea’s Delegation met President of Sudan

Eritrea’s Delegation in Sudan

Asmara, 11 November 2020 – Eritrea’s delegation composed of Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and Presidential Adviser Yemane Gebreab met in Khartoum today President of the Sovereign Council, Gen. Abdulfattah al-Burhan, as well as Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok and delivered a message from President Isaias Afwerki.

The message and discussions between both sides centered on further enhancement of bilateral relations and regional cooperation.

The two sides also availed of the opportunity to exchange views on current developments in their mutual neighbor, Ethiopia.

ERINA