Eritrea’s Minster of Yemane G.Meskel Information on AP’s Article

Revisionist narrative! “War in Tigray started in early November, shortly before harvest season, as attempt by Ethiopian PM to disarm region’s rebellious leaders”, AP’s article of yesterday. Presumed TPLF trolls had exclusive monopoly on lies.. their enablers have joined chorus! — Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) June 12, 2021

>> If you want Read AP’s Article Click below

https://www.beaumontenterprise.com/news/article/In-Tigray-food-is-often-a-weapon-of-war-as-16240592.php