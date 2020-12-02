Federal Police Special Commando and Criminal Investigation Team enter Mekelle

The Federal Police Commission Special Command and Criminal Investigation Team announced that it has entered Mekelle today, November 30, 2013.

He also said that the federal police in collaboration with the National Defense Forces have started hunting down the wanted criminal group.

The commission also said that the command will continue to make public the results of its investigations and operations in the city as well as the results of the criminal investigation team.