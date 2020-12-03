[VIDEO] Ethiopia is allowing humanitarian access to the UN

UN given complete aid access to Ethiopia’s Tigray region

In tonight’s edition: Ethiopia is allowing unimpeded humanitarian access to the UN to try and help civilians caught in the middle of weeks of conflict between government and Tigray fighters. We speak to the Ethiopian ambassador about the human cost of war. As countries around the world line up their plans to vaccinate their populations against Covid-19, there’s been concern that lower income African countries may struggle. And finally, after decades of civil war, Central African Republic’s film industry is understandably small, but a new generation of filmmakers is emerging in Bangui.