The rabid defamation campaign against Eritrea is on the rise again, Yemane G.M.

“These tightly-knit groups may not be beholden to the notion of reviewing past misguided policies & approaches. But this is really the time for introspection & soul-searching; to make amends to Eritrea & the region as a whole for enormous sufferings inculcated in past decades.”

“HRW has ever since worked in cahoots with defunct TPLF regime to submit fallacious reports to UNHRC & in other fora. Other unconscionable groups in the same League are diverse forces who abetted/benefitted from status quo of perennial aggression, conflict & turmoil in our region.”

“The rabid defamation campaign against Eritrea is on the rise again. The purveyors of incessant/recycled disinformation are usual culprits: at the forefront is Human Rights Watch,(& its ilk), that was caught with pants down in its malicious “regime change'” agenda as early as 2012.”