Eritrea and Saudi Arabia held the first meeting of their Joint Ministerial Council in Riyadh yesterday. The meeting was led by Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan al Saud. The meeting focused on strategic issues of common concern.

At the end of the meeting, a Memorandum was signed by the two Foreign Ministers affirming the decision of both countries to cooperate in the political, economic as well as security fields.

