Eritrea MoH: Update on Covid19 – Jan 26, 2021

Announcement from the Ministry of Health

26 January 2021

Twenty patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers (16) and OPD Services (4) in Asmara, Central Region.

On the other hand, one hundred fifty two patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Southern Region have recovered fully and have been released from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 1530 while the number of deaths stands at seven.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 1970.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

