[VIDEO]▶ President Isaias Afwerki welcoming ceremony in Khartoum

الرئيس الأريتري اسياس أفورقي يصل البلاد https://t.co/ExbD3AG3ad#سونا #السودان pic.twitter.com/eykWjonoNV
On the invitation of Sudan’s President of Sovereign Council, Gen. Abdel Fatah al Burhan, President Isaias Afwerki departed to Khartoum at 10:00 a.m. this morning for three-day working visit. Presidential delegation includes Foreign Minister Osman Saleh & Pre. Adviser Yemane Gebreab
President Isaias Afwerki’s current visit to the Sudan will focus on enhancement of bilateral ties as well as consolidation of ongoing endeavours for regional cooperation and integration
