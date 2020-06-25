[VIDEO]▶ President Isaias Afwerki welcoming ceremony in Khartoum

On the invitation of Sudan’s President of Sovereign Council, Gen. Abdel Fatah al Burhan, President Isaias Afwerki departed to Khartoum at 10:00 a.m. this morning for three-day working visit. Presidential delegation includes Foreign Minister Osman Saleh & Pre. Adviser Yemane Gebreab

President Isaias Afwerki’s current visit to the Sudan will focus on enhancement of bilateral ties as well as consolidation of ongoing endeavours for regional cooperation and integration

