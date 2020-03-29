2 Eritreans losing their lives because of the Coronavirus in UK

London, Sunday 29/3/2020: Corona virus update in United Kingdom

As we are all too aware the Corona virus pandemic is showing no signs of abetting, not just in the United Kingdom but all over the globe.

Sadly, we have been informed of two Eritreans losing their lives because of the Corona virus!

The first is a sixty-five year old woman who had been taken ill four days ago and has now passed away last night.

The second is a seventy-five year old man who had been admitted to the hospital but has since passed away.

To date, we are currently aware of a further ten Eritreans living in London UK, who have tested positive for COVID-19.

We urge all Eritreans to take all the necessary precautions against this virus.

We would also like to take this opportunity, our Condolence to the Family and to ask all those who can, to ensure that the vulnerable in our community are looked after and given all the necessary help where possible.

Please stay safe!

Embassy of the State of Eritrea to Uk & Ireland