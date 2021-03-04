AlJazeera English Service continues its crusade against Eritrea, Yemane GM

AlJazeera English Service continues its crusade against Eritrea said Eritrean Minister of Information Yemane Gebremeskel on his Twitter Post.

” #AlJazeeraEnglish Service continues its crusade against Eritrea by spinning ad nauseum discredited accusations peddled for ulterior ends. Its Nairobi Correspondent was duly performing the act on News Hour today & sweating profusely as if a Lie Detector was latched to his wrist! “