Arab-African alliance announced in Saudi Arabia, include Sudan, Djibouti, Somalia, Eritrea, Egypt

Saudi Arabia yesterday introduced the institution of the Council of Arab and African States bordering the Purple Sea and Gulf of Aden.

Saudi Overseas Minister Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud introduced the signing of the constitution of the council in a press convention held within the capital Riyadh.

The constitution was signed by Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Djibouti, Somalia, Eritrea, Egypt, the UN-recognised authorities of Yemen and Jordan.

Absent have been Saudi’s ordinary allies and neighbours, the UAE and Bahrain, no particulars got as to whether or not they could be becoming a member of the alliance at a later date.

No navy power is being setup as a part of the brand new coalition, the Saudi minister mentioned.

“I don’t envision the creation of a brand new power over that institution,” he mentioned.

The minister said that every one international locations have defence capabilities and bilateral coordination and this could turn into collective coordination.

The international ministers of the eight international locations convened in Riyadh to debate the institution of the council.