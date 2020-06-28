COVID-19 confirmed cases in Eritrea risen to 191

Announcement from the Ministry of Health

Twenty four (24) patients were diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in extensive tests carried out today for the second and last large batch of nationals who returned from Sudan recently and were put in Quarantine Centers in the environs of Adibara; Gash Barka Region.

In spite of the ban on people’s movements in the region as a whole, influx of our nationals to the country from Ethiopia, Sudan, Djibouti and Yemen through irregular land and sea routes continues to-date.

The total number of confirmed cases in the county has now risen to 191.

53 of these have recovered fully and were released from hospital while the remaining 138 are receiving necessary medical treatment.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

27 June 2020