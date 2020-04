Announcement from the Ministry of Health

Among 14 people tested today, two patients: i) a 61-year-old female; and, ii) a 35 year-old male, were diagnosed positive for COVID-19.

One of these patients is a national who returned home prior to the ban on Flights while the other contracted the disease here in the country.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has now risen to 31. All the patients are receiving necessary medical treatment.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

6 April 2020