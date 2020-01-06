Eritrea: 10 Best Places Under The-Radar Trips for 2020

Eritrea

“With a new [if imperfect] peace between Eritrea and Ethiopia, now is the time to visit this developing country,” says Kristina Tuohey, managing director for product at GeoEx.

“Infrastructure is limited, but for the intrepid traveler, the opportunity to explore a country just opening to tourism is exhilarating.” The country has “varied cultural influences—Italian, Egyptian, Ottoman—exquisite Art Deco architecture, a rich diversity of wildlife and breathtaking highlands.”

10 Best Places Under The-Radar Trips for 2020 (Alphabetically)