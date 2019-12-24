Eritrea and UAE to further enhance cooperation on energy and the agricultural sector

President Isaias Afwerki met on Dec. 23, 2019 in Abu Dhabi with Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zaid Al Nahyan. The meeting focussed on assessing ongoing cooperation in developmental projects on various projects and especially on the energy and agricultural sectors.

In this regard, the two countries agreed on specific projects to further enhance cooperation on renewable energy and the agricultural sector. The two sides also discussed the regional situation and prospects for cooperation in greater depth

Pre. Isaias also met – yesterday – Sheikh Mensour Bin Zaid Al-Nahyan, Deputy PM & Minister of Presidential Affairs to discuss matters of bilateral cooperation & recent regional developments. Eritrea-Abu Dhabi ties are long-standing forged as they were during liberation struggle