[ERITREA] College of Business and Social Science graduates 620 students

Asmara, 17 October 2020 – The College of Business and Social Science located in Adi-Keih graduated today, 17 October, in a virtual setting, 620 students in 1st Degrees and Diplomas, of which 47% are females.

At its 13th commencement, the college conferred 1st Degrees to 244, and Diplomas to 376 graduates in economics, business administration, law, archeology and other disciplines in the Humanities.

In cooperation with the National Prison and Rehabilitation Center, the College of Business and Social Science also graduated 6 prisoners in 1st Degree and Diplomas.

Noting that normative vibrant ceremony shelved due to COVID-19 Guidelines, Dr. Estifanos Hailemariam, Dean of the College of Business and Social Science called on the graduates to live up to expectations in the nation-building endeavor.

The College of Business and Social Science is graduating for its 13th commencemen