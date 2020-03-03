ERITREA : Facebook has already begun to take appropriate action and ban the Fake accounts

#Eritrea‘s detractors seem to resort, these days, to amateurish/inept photoshopping to spread false news on forged letterheads. Cases in point: fabricated statement in the name of Eritrea’s Embassy to Ethiopia & another preposterous story on “Eritrean troop deployment in Libya”

Facebook has already begun to take appropriate action and ban these accounts. In any case, it will be pointless to waste precious time and energy on these spent forces whose level of desperation is at its zenith

