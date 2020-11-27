According to Ambassador Estifanos in his tweet, Eritrea is ready to take part in Osaka World Expo 2025 in Japan.

Eritrea and Japan held discussion on strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries as well as regional and global issues of interest to the two countries. The two sides also agreed to bolster periodic consultation on regional developments. Asmara, 30 August 2019, ERINA

I assured #Eritrea’s readiness for it’s upcoming participation to a successful preparation, to Leison Executive Ms. HIROOKA & Leison Director Mr. KIKUCHI of Japanese Association for 2025 Osaka World Expo, in friendly exchanges made in our meeting of today