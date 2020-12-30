Eritrea records highest daily increase of 181 COVID-19 cases

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Eritrea has risen to 1,220 after the Red Sea nation recorded 181 new cases of COVID-19 within a 24-hour period, the Eritrea Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday.
This is so far the highest daily increase in the country.
“Some 181 patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in 12 different locations across the country,” said a statement from the MoH.
“The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has accordingly risen to 1,220,” said the statement.
The ministry said 20 patients, who were receiving medical treatment for COVID-19, have fully recovered, pushing the total number of recovered patients to 643.
The country has so far recorded only one COVID-19 related death.
Eritrea confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on March 21. Since then, the Eritrean government has implemented a series of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The measures include a nationwide lockdown, the ban on all non-essential local and international flights as well as banning various trading activities and transactions during the lockdown period.
