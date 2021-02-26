Eritrea rejected the Oral Report of the “Special Rapporteur in Geneva

“Eritrea’s delegation to the 46th Session of the HRC in Geneva rejected, in its brief response yesterday, the Oral Report of the “Special Rapporteur” as presumptive on current realities, and, sheer resuscitation of discredited previous reports on substantive & procedural terms” Y.GM

“The notion of “Special Rapporteur” was conceived in 2012, at the peak of hostilities against Eritrea by certain powers, to bolster the instruments of pressure and/or as a fallback tool to the UNSC imposed sanctions regime whose long-term validity was becoming increasingly tenuous” Y.GM

#Eritrea's delegation to the 46th Session of the HRC in Geneva rejected, in its brief response yesterday, the Oral Report of the "Special Rapporteur" as presumptive on current realities, and, sheer resuscitation of discredited previous reports on substantive & procedural terms — Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) February 25, 2021