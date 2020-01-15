Eritrea rejects Saudi Arabia’s claim of “Islamic role” in Ethio-Eritrea peace agreement

Eritrea seem to be not to happy about Saudi Arabia’s claim of “Islamic role” in Ethio-Eritrea peace agreement, and to resolve conflict “between brothers in Africa”

Eritrea issued a statement on Monday condemning what it called “condescending narrative” from gulf region regarding the peace process between Ethiopia and Eritrea.

The statement came in response to Saudi Arabia’s view about in which it painted the peace process between the two countries as a sort of an outcome of the Gulf Kingdom’s exercise of “Islamic role.”

The statement issued by the Ministry of Information of Eritrea made a reference to Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for African Affairs’, Ahmed Abdul Aziz Kattan, interview with Asharq al-Awsat on January 9, 2020.

Saudi’s assertion about conflict resolution in Africa has “…deprecating tone,” as Eritrea pointed out.

Eritrea said, “while we recognize the goodwill of our international partners, a condescending narrative that belittles Africa and its achievements is not only improper but also fraught with blighting the image of the Kingdom.”