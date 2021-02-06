Eritrea rejects the statement by the US Embassy in Asmara

“#Eritrea rejects the unwarranted statement posted on Facebook today and the false and presumptive allegations that it floats”

#Eritrea rejects the unwarranted statement posted on Facebook today by the US Embassy in Asmara and the false and presumptive allegations that it floats — Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) February 5, 2021

Statement of US Embassy in Eritrea on Facebook

“The United States has asked the Eritrean government to withdraw its forces from Tigray immediately. We have conveyed our grave concerns about credible reports of human rights abuses committed by Eritrean forces and other actors in Tigray. We continue to call for independent and transparent investigations into reports of looting, sexual violence, assaults in refugee camps, and other human rights abuses, and accountability for those responsible.”