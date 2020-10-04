[ERITREA] Somalia’s President Mohammed A. Mohammed arrived in Asmara

The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Mohammed A. Mohammed, arrived in Asmara in mid-morning hours today for 2-day working visit. President Mohammed & his delegation were accorded warm welcome by President Isaias Afwerki on arrival at Asmara International Airport.

The two Heads of State will discuss progress of bilateral ties, measures of its further consolidation as well as regional developments & trends. President Mohammed Abdullahi Mohammed & his delegation will also visit various development sites and projects.