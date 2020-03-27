[ERITREA] The ENWDVA received material support from its branches in Germany and Sweden

Material support to ENWDVA

Asmara, 27 March 2020- The Eritrean National War-Disabled Veterans’ Association received material support from its branches in Germany and Sweden.

The association branches in Germany and Sweden extended material support worth 320 thousand Euros and 300 Euros respectively. The material support included medical and sanitation materials, wheelchairs, beds among others.

Indicating that the support is in continuation of the similar support the association branches have been extending in support of the Eritrean National War-Disabled Veterans, Mr. Gebrebrhan Eyasu, Chairman of the association, said that the support will have significant contribution in easing the daily lives of members.

Mr. Mohamed-Nur Idris, head of Organization and Information of the association, on his part said that the support extended by nationals attests to the respect they have on war disabled veterans.