ERITREA : The total number of diagnosed positive for COVID-19 has now reached 12

Public Announcement from the Ministry of Health

29 March 2020

Six more passengers that came to Eritrea prior to the ban on Flights, (enforced on March 25), were diagnosed positive for COVID-19 during tests carried out in the past three days.

Five of these are women while their age ranges from 32 to 60.

Four of these patients were quarantined originally on arrival at Amara International Airport.

The two asymptomatic patients were not, however, quarantined on arrival as none of the passengers in that Flight exhibited any symptom during screening at the Airport at the time.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country has now reached 12. All the patients are receiving necessary medical treatment.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

