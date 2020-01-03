Eritrea will host five African countries, Beach Volleyball tournament for Tokyo Olympics 2020

Eritrea to host beach volleyball tournament

Asmara, 03 January 2020- Eritrea is to host regional beach volleyball tournament at the Girgusum seashore, the port city of Massawa, that will be held from 4 to 7 January.

According to Mr. Michael Teklemicael, President of the National Volleyball Federation, Eritrea will participate in the tournament by both sexes.

In the first phase competition for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualification five national teams from Eritrea, Sudan, Rwanda, Egypt and South Sudan will participate.

The national teams of Sudan, Rwanda and Egypt have already arrived in Asmara and the national team of South Sudan is expected to arrive tomorrow, 4 January.

Upon arrival at the Asmara International Airport today, 3 January, the national teams of Sudan, Rwanda and Egypt were welcomed by the President of the National Volleyball Federation, Mr. Michael Teklemicael and President of the African Volleyball Confederation-Zone 5, Mr. Gustave Nkurunziza.