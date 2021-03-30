Eritrea will participate in the “Saudi Arabia Greening Initiative”

#Eritrea has accepted the invitation and will participate in the “Saudi Arabia Greening Initiative”. President Isaias Afwerki and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke extensively about the Project during their telephone conversation yesterday.

The multi-layered development project aims, among other things, to reduce carbon emissions significantly as well as implement extensive afforestation programmes

