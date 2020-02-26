Eritrea won Stage 4 at Tour du Rwanda 2020

Tour du Rwanda 2020: Mugisha moves into second behind Eritrean Tesfazion Tesfazion claimed Stage 4, eight seconds ahead of Moise Mugisha who finished third.

RWANDA’s Moise Mugisha has moved into second place in the general classification of the 2020 Tour du Rwanda after finishing third in Stage 4, only behind winner – and now race leader – Eritrean Natnael Tesfazion, and Kent Main.

Mugisha, 22, covered the 206.3km stage 4 distance from Rusizi to Rubavu in 5 hours, 34 minutes and 54 seconds, eight seconds behind Tesfazion and seven off runner-up Kent.

Riding for race debutants Skol Adrien Cycling Academy (SACA), Mugisha will go into Thursday’s 84.7km Stage 5 – from Rubavu to Musanze – looking to cut the two minutes and 11 seconds of gap separating him and Yellow Jersey Tesfazion.

Another Rwandan, Eric Manizabayo (3:37:10), who is representing Ignite Benediction Club, finished seventh in Stage 4 to rise to 15th in general classification.

The 22-year old frequently attacked in the high mountains but he was, at all times, closely monitored and pulled back by the breakaway group.

The 2017 Tour du Rwanda champion and 2018 African Cyclist of the Year, Joseph Areruya finished eighth as he maintained his fifth place in the general classification, trailing leader Tesfazion by 3 minutes and 46 seconds.

Hailu Biniam, another Eritrean, who started the day into the Yellow Jersey, lost significant time in Stage 4 and has now dropped to sixth position in overall leaderboard.

Stage 5 departs Rubavu at 11am on Thursday towards Musanze before the race heads to Muhanga with Stage 6 on Friday.

