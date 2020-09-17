Eritrea Works for Peaceful Ethiopia

Asmara (HAN) September 15. 2020. Public Diplomacy and Regional Stability Initiatives News. Monitoring Regional Issues. Eritrea is playing a major peace role in the region, said Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed. In an interview conducted in Tigrigna language, the Ethiopian leader said to a local media in Addis Ababa that “the Western countries have now understood Asmara’s genuine effort to bring about peace in the region”.

“At this time, everyone knows that Eritrea is playing a role to solve Ethiopia’s major problems with some of the countries in the region [Egypt and Sudan]. Right now, believe it or not, the world now knows that Eritrea is the ‘peace force’ of the region,” said the Ethiopian Prime Minister.

PM Abiy Ahmed added, “we have an excellent diplomacy and security relationship with Eritrea. The economy relation of the two countries will soon develop further.”