Eritrean College of Science – EIT graduates 352 students

According Eritrea’s Minister of Information Mr. Yemane GM on Twitter. The College of Science – EIT graduated today, 22 October, in a virtual setting, 620 students in 1st Degrees and Diplomas.

College of Science – EIT – conferred 1st Degrees to 291 & Diplomas to 61 Graduates in its Commencement today in fields of Computer Science, Marine Biology & Fisheries, Mathematics, Statistics, Natural & Earth Sciences. Ceremony conducted in virtual format due COVID-19 Guidelines