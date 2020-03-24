Eritrean Community in USA will support Eritrean Government’s efforts against COVID19

The Eritrea COVID-19 Response Fund is a historic opportunity for everyone, everywhere to help support the Ministry of Health in Eritrea engage in lifesaving work to prevent, detect, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Contributed funds will be used to support the Eritrean Ministry of Health response to the COVID-19 outbreak in Eritrea. This will include the purchase of supplies such as: personal protective equipment, testing equipment and material, and treatments as they become available.