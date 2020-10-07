Eritrean Mekdes Woldu won thirteenth Nancy half-marathon

Eritrean Mekdes Woldu won this Sunday morning the thirteenth Nancy half-marathon which took place in good conditions despite the headwind in the first half of the course.

Victory for the Eritrean Mekdes Woldu in the excellent time of 1 h 13”54.

Mekdes Woldu was born in Eritrea one year after independence in October 1992. She competes in the track and field event and half marathon as well as marathon events.

She started her career competing national and internationally for Eritrea. Mekdes quickly stood out by becoming one of Eritrea’s junior cross-country champion between 2009 and 2011.

In 2010 she got an opportunity to participate in a competition in France where she was able to travel for the major 10K & 20K events where she broke a national record.

Mekdes is clearly a caliber athlete who has big potential. She is in the prime of her career as she already has accumulated a few victories while she continues to live and train in France. She competes for the Entente Franconville Césame Val-d’Oise (Efcvo), club team as a professional.