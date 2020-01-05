Eritrean National Cycling Team for Amissa Bongo 2020 named

Eritrea will participate at the 15th La Tropicale Amissa Bongo race 2020

ኣብ 15th La Tropicale Amissa Bongo (2.1) እትሳተፍ ሃገራዊት ጋንታ ቅድድም ብሽክለታ ኤርትራ።

1.. Dawit YEMANE

2.. Sirak TESFOM

3.. Robel MICHAEL

4.. Natnael TESFATSION

5.. Henok MULUBRHAN

5.. Mekseb DEBESAY

Two former winners of the event will be at the start on January 20, natnael berhane and Joseph Areruya.

Date: 20 – 26 Jan 2020

Category: Men Elite

90 runners representing 17 different nationalities will be starting from oyem in northern gabon on January 20th, for the first of the seven stages.

The Tropical Amissa Bongo will cross five provinces of the country with an raid to nearby Cameroon for a total distance of 1035 kilometers. The stage, the 4th, the longest will have 190 kilometers.

10 African teams are engaged, 8 NATIONAL SELECTIONS AND 2 Professional (Bay-Sicasal of Angola and pro touch of South Africa), against 5 European teams including one uci race from the first division World (Cofidis), two uci edition of the second division (Total-direct energy and Japan), and two uci continental (dukla banska bystrica and natura4ever-Roubaix Lille Metropole).

