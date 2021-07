Eritrean National team arrived in the city of BAHIR DAR city

Eritrean u-23 national soccer team(Red sea camels) arrives Addis Ababa on their way to Bahir Dar for the upcoming Cecafa u-23 tournaments today 14th of july 2021.

Upon their arrival at Bole international Airport H.E Amb. Semere Russom and members of the Eritrean Embassy in Ethiopia warmly welcomes the national u-23 team.