Eritreans, Ethiopians protest in the United Kingdom opposing intervention

Eritreans and Ethiopians protestors In Cornwall sent messages to G7 leaders opposing intervention in the Horn of Africa, “Hands off Ethiopia”

Eritreans and Ethiopians on Saturday marched in the region of Cornwall in England ,where the G7 leaders were holding their meetings, to protest intervention in the internal affairs of Ethiopia and Eritrea.

Ethiopian and Eritrean communities in the UK expressed their support for peace and stability in the Horn of Africa.

The United States has been issuing statement after statement condemning Ethiopia and Eritrea for the situation in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, when the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) was the cause of the war. It attacked the Ethiopian Defense Force in early November in unsuspecting circumstances and then fired rockets targeting Eritrean capital Asmara.

“Defend Ethiopia” collaborated with both communities in the country to put together the event.

Furthermore, the protestors demanded respect for the sovereignty of Ethiopia and Eritrea to deliberate on their internal affairs.

Ethiopian News Agency (ENA) cited Zelalem Tessema, one of the coordinators of “Defend Ethiopia,” as saying “intervention in the internal affairs of Ethiopia is like destabilizing a country that is crucially important for peace in the Horn of Africa.”

Furthermore, demonstrators said that the allegation that Ethiopia is using famine as a weapon of war in the conflict in the Tigray region of Ethiopia is disgusting.

There had been similar protests in Europe and the United States by Ethiopians and Eritreans to protest what is now increasingly being understood as a tacit support to revive the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which the Ethiopian parliament designated as a terrorist group, under the guise of humanitarian action in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

Ethiopia and Eritrea have forged a strong alliance in the post-TPLF Ethiopia.