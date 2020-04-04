Eritrean nationals in diaspora are conducting various activities with a view to contain the spread of corona virus pandemic.

According to report, the nationals residing in different countries are taking initiative to extend financial support to the effort being exerted by the Ministry of Health to curb the spread of the corona virus pandemic.

IIIRራ | raimoq.com ERITREANS

in diaspora contribute about

$2,3 Million

to curb COVID-19 pandemic IIIRራ | raimoq.com

TO DATE CONTRIBUTION » Apr. 4, 2020

COUNTRIES Financial support * U.S.A. About $ 2.000.000 Scandinavia About 1.000.000 kr Saudi Arabia 161.500 Riyal UK £ 55.000 Kuwaiti dinar 32.000 Kuwaiti dinar Over $100.000



* እዚ ሓርፋፍ ገምጋም እዩ