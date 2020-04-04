Eritreans in diaspora contribute about $2,3 Million to curb COVID-19 pandemic.

Eritrean nationals in diaspora are conducting various activities with a view to contain the spread of corona virus pandemic.

According to report, the nationals residing in different countries are taking initiative to extend financial support to the effort being exerted by the Ministry of Health to curb the spread of the corona virus pandemic.

TO DATE CONTRIBUTION » Apr. 4, 2020

COUNTRIES Financial support *
U.S.A. About $ 2.000.000
Scandinavia About 1.000.000 kr
Saudi Arabia 161.500 Riyal
UK £ 55.000
Kuwaiti dinar 32.000 Kuwaiti dinar Over $100.000


* እዚ ሓርፋፍ ገምጋም እዩ

