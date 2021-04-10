Eritrea’s delegation met Indian Business leaders

Senior Eritrean delegation composed of Foreign Minister Mr. Osman Saleh and Presidential Advisor Mr. Yemane Gebreab met today, 9 April Indian Business leaders under the auspices of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

The discussions centered on investment opportunities for Indian companies in Eritrea with a particular focus on energy, water, agriculture, and manufacturing.

Eritrea’s delegation also held meetings at the All India Institute for Medical Sciences and the Indian Agricultural Research Institute to explore cooperation in health and agriculture, in the areas of capacity building and research.

It is to be recalled that Eritrea’s delegation met yesterday India’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. S. Jaishankar, and National Security Advisor, Shri Ajit Doval, and held extensive discussions on multifaceted bilateral relations and regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Eritrea’s delegation is on four days working visit to India.