Eritrea’s delegation met Sudan’s President in Khartoum

Eritrea’s delegation composed of FM Osman Saleh & Pre. Adviser Yemane Ghebreab met, in Khartoum today, Sudan’s President Al- Burhan & delivered message from President Isaias Afwerki congratulating the people & Government of Sudan on the occasion of Independence Day & the New Year

President Al Burhan thanked President Isaias Afwerki & expressed his best wishes for the New Year to the people & Government of Eritrea. The two sides then discussed concrete measures to bolster bilateral ties & consolidate regional peace and security.

