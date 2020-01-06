Eritrea’s delegation participated at Arab-Africa Meeting in Riyadh

Eritrea‘s delegation composed of FM Osman Saleh, Presidential Adviser Yemane Ghebreab; and, PFDJ Head of Economic Affairs Hagos G/Hiwet participated at the Ministerial Meeting of Arab and African littoral States of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden convened in Riyadh today.

FM Osman Saleh reiterated Eritrea’s position that these littoral States shoulder primary responsibility for the security & development of the Red Sea. He further stressed that the objective must be to build an effective regional organisation with requisite competence & capability