[EriTV Reportage] President Isaias Afwerki ‘s working visit to Ethiopia – 1st Day

President Isaias Afwerki is for two day working visit in Ethiopia.

Upon arrival at Bole International Airport President Isaias and his delegation were received by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia. The two leaders subsequently discussed on bilateral cooperation and regional developments of interest to the two countries.

President Sahlework hosted luncheon for the President and his delegation. The former Ethiopian Prime Minister, Hailemariam Desalegn, and, President of the Oromia Region Shimeles Abdissa, attended the luncheon hosted by President Sahlework. President Isaias Afwerki and his delegation also visited some development sites in Addis Abeba.

President Isaias Afwerki is accompanied by Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and Presidential Adviser Yemane Ghebreab.